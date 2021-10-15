Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Bank of Queensland stock opened at $14.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.37. Bank of Queensland has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $14.19.
Bank of Queensland Company Profile
