Barclays Analysts Give Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €82.50 Price Target

Barclays set a €82.50 ($97.06) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ströer SE & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €84.92 ($99.91).

Shares of SAX stock opened at €73.55 ($86.53) on Thursday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €59.60 ($70.12) and a 1 year high of €82.50 ($97.06). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €69.19 and a 200-day moving average price of €68.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.56, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.34.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

