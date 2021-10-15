Barclays Boosts Spectris (LON:SXS) Price Target to GBX 4,370

Spectris (LON:SXS) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 3,920 ($51.22) to GBX 4,370 ($57.09) in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,380 ($57.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Spectris stock opened at GBX 3,767 ($49.22) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.19 billion and a PE ratio of 19.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,889.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,721.93. Spectris has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,422 ($31.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,167 ($54.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

