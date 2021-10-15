Barclays Cuts BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target to $46.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target cut by Barclays from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BWA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BorgWarner from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.57.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $47.99 on Monday. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.09 and its 200 day moving average is $47.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 68.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 16,121 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 416,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after purchasing an additional 29,144 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in BorgWarner by 5.1% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 11,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in BorgWarner by 2.1% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 209,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in BorgWarner by 2.8% during the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 35,982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.