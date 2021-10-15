Barclays Cuts QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Price Target to GBX 437

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 444 ($5.80) to GBX 437 ($5.71) in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on QQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 385 ($5.03) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.42) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

QQ stock opened at GBX 285.80 ($3.73) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 332.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 336.14. QinetiQ Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 234.20 ($3.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 364.40 ($4.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 13.23.

In other QinetiQ Group news, insider David Smith sold 114,804 shares of QinetiQ Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.32), for a total transaction of £380,001.24 ($496,474.05). Insiders have acquired 143 shares of company stock valued at $47,766 over the last ninety days.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

