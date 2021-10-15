Barclays Lowers Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Price Target to $19.00

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.28% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mandiant in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Get Mandiant alerts:

MNDT stock opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. Mandiant has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $25.53.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Mandiant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandiant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.