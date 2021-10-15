Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Mulberry Group (LON:MUL)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on the stock.
Shares of MUL stock opened at GBX 300 ($3.92) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £180.23 million and a P/E ratio of 37.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 292.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 299.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.51. Mulberry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 420 ($5.49).
Mulberry Group Company Profile
