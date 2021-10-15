Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Mulberry Group (LON:MUL)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on the stock.

Shares of MUL stock opened at GBX 300 ($3.92) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £180.23 million and a P/E ratio of 37.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 292.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 299.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.51. Mulberry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 420 ($5.49).

Mulberry Group Company Profile

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company offers shoulder, satchel, tote, clutch, backpack, and mini and micro bags; and dresses, tops and knitwear, skirts and pants, and jackets and coats for women.

