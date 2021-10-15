Barclays Reiterates Buy Rating for Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF)

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $5,450.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,749.50.

Shares of WZZAF stock opened at $67.90 on Wednesday. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $75.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.94.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes. It provides services, such as, car rentals, hotels, airport parking and transfer. It operates through the Airline and Tour Operator segments. The Airline segment is operated though the Wizz Air brand which sells flight tickets and related services to external customer and to a Wizz Tours.

