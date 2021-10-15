Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF)

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Societe Generale upgraded ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get ROCKWOOL International A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RKWBF opened at $531.25 on Wednesday. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 1 year low of $346.00 and a 1 year high of $531.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $517.12 and its 200 day moving average is $480.02.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for ROCKWOOL International A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROCKWOOL International A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.