Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €70.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, September 6th. Barclays set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €80.93 ($95.22).

Shares of Basf stock opened at €65.09 ($76.58) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €65.36 and a 200 day moving average price of €67.25. Basf has a 52 week low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 52 week high of €72.88 ($85.74).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

