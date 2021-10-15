Basso Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC)

Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,057 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Authentic Equity Acquisition were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AEAC. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $484,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,834,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,395,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the first quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Authentic Equity Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. 173,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,413. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average is $9.70. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

