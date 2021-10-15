Basso Capital Management L.P. Has $8.03 Million Stock Holdings in Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC)

Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 799,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247,141 shares during the period. Yellowstone Acquisition comprises 1.0% of Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 4.70% of Yellowstone Acquisition worth $8,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 751,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after buying an additional 109,688 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yellowstone Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yellowstone Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,486,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Yellowstone Acquisition by 2,333.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Yellowstone Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Yellowstone Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,275. Yellowstone Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.06.

Yellowstone Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

