Basso Capital Management L.P. Purchases 17,500 Shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC)

Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned 0.71% of Jack Creek Investment worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JCIC. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter worth $2,895,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter worth $2,420,000. 47.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Creek Investment alerts:

NASDAQ:JCIC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,177. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.70. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Creek Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Creek Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.