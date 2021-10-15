Basso Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQCU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQCU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAQCU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,026,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,147,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,065,000.

Shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.27. 5,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,544. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.17. Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $11.15.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

