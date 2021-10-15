Basso Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI)

Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI) by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 414,479 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,041 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.60% of Environmental Impact Acquisition worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $4,603,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Environmental Impact Acquisition by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087,024 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,664,000 after buying an additional 464,694 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,392,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,422,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the second quarter worth $3,188,000. 64.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.93. 11,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,449. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79. Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

