Basso Capital Management L.P. Sells 12,020 Shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ)

Basso Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 637,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,020 shares during the period. Ventoux CCM Acquisition makes up approximately 0.8% of Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 2.96% of Ventoux CCM Acquisition worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTAQ. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,727,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,494,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,951,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,052,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTAQ remained flat at $$9.94 during trading on Friday. 77 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,099. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94. Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $10.36.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

