Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €93.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) received a €93.00 ($109.41) price target from investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BMW. Oddo Bhf set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €100.43 ($118.15).

BMW opened at €86.36 ($101.60) on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a one year high of €96.39 ($113.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €81.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is €85.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.16.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

