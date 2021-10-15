Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) PT Raised to C$3.75 at Scotiabank

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$3.75 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baytex Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.73.

OTCMKTS:BTEGF opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

