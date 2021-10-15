Beacon (BECN) Market Capitalization Tops $1.01 Million

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. During the last week, Beacon has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00000959 BTC on exchanges. Beacon has a market cap of $1.01 million and $14,357.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00026582 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000667 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000105 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 94.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 157.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

