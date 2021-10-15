Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €121.50 ($142.94).

A number of equities analysts have commented on BC8 shares. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($228.24) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

ETR BC8 opened at €57.98 ($68.21) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €76.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is €131.60. Bechtle has a twelve month low of €47.87 ($56.31) and a twelve month high of €67.88 ($79.86). The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

