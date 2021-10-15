Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €67.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BC8 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($228.24) price target on Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Bechtle in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Bechtle in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Bechtle in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) target price on Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €121.50 ($142.94).

BC8 stock opened at €57.98 ($68.21) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.87. Bechtle has a 52-week low of €47.87 ($56.31) and a 52-week high of €67.88 ($79.86). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €76.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €131.60.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

