Benchmark Initiates Coverage on Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Investment analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Kirkland’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of KIRK opened at $22.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.23. Kirkland’s has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $34.45.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 37.71%.

In other news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Kirkland’s by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 156,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 38,945 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kirkland’s by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 47,914 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,808,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

