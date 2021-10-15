Berenberg Bank Boosts Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Price Target to GBX 2,150

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RDSB. Barclays set a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,871 ($24.44) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,865 ($24.37) to GBX 2,089 ($27.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,112.27 ($27.60).

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,789.20 ($23.38) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,513.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,414.82. The company has a market cap of £138.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,790.40 ($23.39).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

