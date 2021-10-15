Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) PT Lowered to $78.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a positive rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.27.

BERY stock opened at $62.36 on Thursday. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.72.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Berry Global Group by 87.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Berry Global Group by 1,230.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 85.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

