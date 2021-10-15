Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at KeyCorp

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Berry in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Berry from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a sell rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Berry in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $8.24 on Thursday. Berry has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average is $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $663.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.71.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Berry had a negative net margin of 33.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $99.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.27 million. On average, analysts forecast that Berry will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Berry by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry by 1,387.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

