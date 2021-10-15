BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Short Interest Down 47.9% in September

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,900 shares, a decrease of 47.9% from the September 15th total of 201,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other BGSF news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. purchased 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,534.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 4,998 shares of company stock worth $63,807 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BGSF by 62.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in BGSF during the first quarter worth $220,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BGSF during the second quarter worth $130,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BGSF by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BGSF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BGSF traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.12. 270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,794. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.54. BGSF has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average of $12.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $74.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.67 million. BGSF had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 17.72%. Equities research analysts predict that BGSF will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGSF from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

