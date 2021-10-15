Binemon Price Tops $0.0141 on Top Exchanges (BIN)

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 15th. In the last week, Binemon has traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar. One Binemon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Binemon has a total market cap of $11.31 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00069786 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.55 or 0.00111641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00070716 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,537.69 or 1.00216556 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,840.38 or 0.06254210 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binemon Profile

Binemon's total supply is 955,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 805,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Binemon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binemon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binemon using one of the exchanges listed above.

