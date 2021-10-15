Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:BFRA opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $153.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95. Biofrontera has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $9.87.
Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.17 million during the quarter. Biofrontera had a negative net margin of 59.70% and a negative return on equity of 119.88%.
Biofrontera Company Profile
Biofrontera AG engages in the development, sale and distribution of dermatological drugs and medical cosmetics for the care, protection and treatment of the skin. Its products include Ameluz, BF-RhodolesXepi and Belixos. The company was founded by Hermann Lübbert in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.
