BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Director Joseph C. Schick Sells 3,250 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Director Joseph C. Schick sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $130,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BLFS stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 666.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.32 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 25.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 113.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

BLFS has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

