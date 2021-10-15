BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

Get BioNTech alerts:

BNTX has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.36.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $250.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $328.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of -1.59. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $75.35 and a 52 week high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 37.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in BioNTech by 14.9% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioNTech by 2.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BioNTech by 0.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in BioNTech in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in BioNTech in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioNTech (BNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.