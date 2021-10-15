Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Receives $7.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of BIREF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.58. The company had a trading volume of 62,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,030. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.65. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $5.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $157.64 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0159 per share. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

