Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Shares Gap Down to $10.68

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.68, but opened at $10.43. Bit Digital shares last traded at $10.31, with a volume of 8,747 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Bit Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $588.40 million, a PE ratio of 152.86 and a beta of 4.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Bit Digital by 91.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bit Digital by 33.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Bit Digital in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bit Digital by 3,182.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bit Digital in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Bit Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

