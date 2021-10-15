Bitcoinus Achieves Market Capitalization of $3,477.60 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. One Bitcoinus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $3,477.60 and approximately $20.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,413.64 or 0.99999219 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00055847 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004415 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00047270 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.10 or 0.00558966 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001710 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004540 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

