BlackCoin One Day Volume Hits $900,748.00 (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. In the last week, BlackCoin has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0660 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $4.02 million and approximately $900,748.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00021176 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000095 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 103.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001450 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,957,437 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

