BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CFO Mark Partin Sells 5,000 Shares

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $588,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark Partin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackLine alerts:

On Thursday, September 23rd, Mark Partin sold 6,680 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $841,078.80.

On Friday, September 17th, Mark Partin sold 820 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $102,942.80.

On Friday, September 10th, Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total value of $602,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.74, for a total value of $563,700.00.

Shares of BL opened at $123.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.62 and a 52-week high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BL. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in BlackLine in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in BlackLine by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackLine in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in BlackLine by 2,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in BlackLine by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.