BlackRock Inc. Buys 41,620 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,456,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.33% of Middlesex Water worth $119,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 481,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,065,000 after acquiring an additional 64,495 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter valued at $4,824,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 435.2% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 36,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,941,000 after buying an additional 26,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 1,060.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 17,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Middlesex Water news, Director Kim C. Hanemann sold 1,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $114,118.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $107,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,150. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX opened at $106.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $63.56 and a 1-year high of $116.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.25.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

