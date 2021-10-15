BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,021,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,730,593 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.48% of Organogenesis worth $116,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 1st quarter valued at $54,581,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 1,078.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 966,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,605,000 after buying an additional 884,258 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,302,000 after buying an additional 14,660 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,552,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 5,605.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after buying an additional 583,344 shares during the period. 38.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Organogenesis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 160,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $2,246,522.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,344.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Michael W. Katz purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $162,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,771.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORGO stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.75.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.65 million. Organogenesis had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 51.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Organogenesis Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.