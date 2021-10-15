BlackRock Inc. Has $106.02 Million Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,237,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,053 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of Hawkins worth $106,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HWKN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Hawkins by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,153,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,652,000 after purchasing an additional 575,477 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hawkins by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,157,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,973,000 after acquiring an additional 554,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hawkins by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after acquiring an additional 184,475 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hawkins by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after acquiring an additional 169,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hawkins by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,753,000 after acquiring an additional 148,347 shares in the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ HWKN opened at $37.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.87. Hawkins, Inc. has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day moving average is $34.08.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $181.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.77 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 7.22%. Research analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Hawkins’s payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

