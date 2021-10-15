BlackRock Inc. Has $108.47 Million Stock Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,166,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,544,082 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.77% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $108,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 15.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 6.3% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 62,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 26.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 13.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Terry Considine bought 138,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $970,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 514,587 shares of company stock valued at $3,482,463 in the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AIV opened at $7.51 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

