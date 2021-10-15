BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,860,934 Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) by 226.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,683,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860,934 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.53% of Agora worth $112,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Agora during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,128,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Agora during the 2nd quarter valued at $848,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agora during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,847,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Agora during the 2nd quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Agora in the second quarter worth $4,774,000. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on API shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agora from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agora has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Agora stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.92 and a beta of 0.21. Agora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $114.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average of $38.24.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $42.33 million during the quarter. Agora had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

