BlackRock Inc. Sells 43,461 Shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,957,512 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,461 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $113,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1,227.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23,867 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 74.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,872,000 after purchasing an additional 166,912 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABTX opened at $38.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $779.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average of $38.55. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $43.34.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $58.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 28.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Allegiance Bancshares Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

