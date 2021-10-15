Blackstone Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) Short Interest Up 250.0% in September

Blackstone Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the September 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of BLSTF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.40. 6,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,488. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34. Blackstone Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.00.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Blackstone Minerals in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Blackstone Minerals Ltd. explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper and gold deposits. Blackstone Minerals Ltd. is based in West Perth, Australia.

