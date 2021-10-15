Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It acquires apartment properties in demographically attractive growth markets throughout the United States. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. is based in New York. “

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a current ratio of 171.77 and a quick ratio of 171.77. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $13.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.84.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.27). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 62.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 53.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 161.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 49,494 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 60.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,511,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,374,000 after acquiring an additional 567,705 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the second quarter worth about $4,183,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 24.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares during the period. 44.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

