Blueshift Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 270.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,120 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSM. Condire Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,038,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,283,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,572,000 after acquiring an additional 698,750 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 3,012.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 491,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 475,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 448,836 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,105,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,621,000 after acquiring an additional 388,251 shares during the period. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

FSM stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $120.53 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

