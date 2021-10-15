Blueshift Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,508 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DCI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

NYSE DCI opened at $58.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $46.84 and a one year high of $69.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.65.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

