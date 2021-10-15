Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,851 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1,325.1% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 631,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,760,000 after buying an additional 587,358 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 68.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,053,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,972,000 after purchasing an additional 426,495 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 19.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,972,000 after purchasing an additional 253,749 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 20.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,765,000 after purchasing an additional 212,265 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $7,422,000. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CATY opened at $41.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.51. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 39.05%. The business had revenue of $160.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.05 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 43.21%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $794,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CATY shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

