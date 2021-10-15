Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,388 Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,402,053,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,783,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,975,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 170.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,824,000 after buying an additional 1,019,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,383,000.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNCY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.68.

In related news, CFO David M. Davis sold 27,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $946,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP John Gyurci sold 7,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $287,978.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 193,519 shares of company stock valued at $6,770,959.

SNCY opened at $33.77 on Friday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.86.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $149.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.12 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Country Airlines Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.