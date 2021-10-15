Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $446,000 Position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 47.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $51.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Legend Biotech Co. has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.05 and a beta of -0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.29 and its 200 day moving average is $38.68.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.30). Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 101.68% and a negative net margin of 343.40%. The business had revenue of $20.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LEGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

