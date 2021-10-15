BMO Capital Markets Increases HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $800.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $740.00 to $800.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.39% from the company’s current price.

HUBS has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $605.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Europe upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $763.48.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HUBS opened at $789.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $685.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $588.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -424.22 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. HubSpot has a one year low of $283.87 and a one year high of $817.33.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $358,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $7,912,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,567 shares of company stock worth $21,130,215. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter worth approximately $10,927,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 280.1% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 7.8% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in HubSpot by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.