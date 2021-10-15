BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires New Position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 46.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACRS opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.36. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 16.17, a quick ratio of 16.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a negative net margin of 1,067.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACRS. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

